Center-left, the cow market negotiations are over. Letta screwed Calenda

In the end, there is an agreement between Letta and allies, at least on paper. Bonelli And Fratoianni they close an 80/20, Calenda a 70/30 and in the end Of But I And Tobaccos a 92/8. In short, a market for cows whose i ruminants are the colleges uninominal. The funny thing about this coalition deer that some are starting to call the “Noah’s Ark” is that it is not yet known if it will really stand up in the sense that some beast, to remain in the Bersanian metaphor, could run away right away.

In fact, the first to close the deal by doing the part of the usual rude and raising the vocand (so much so that Bonelli had told him he was a child to be re-educated) it was he, the Churchill of the Pariolito the century Carluccio “tattoos” Calenda which, however, he had already deluded himself that he was in charge (trying to cheat a Read the role) and had excluded the other two subjects, namely i greens – Left And Of But I – Tobaccos. But Letta Nipote is not only not foolish, although he was “serenaded” by that discolaccio of Renzibut he is also a former Christian Democrat who in the end seems to have pulled the bin right at Calenda.

In fact, the screamer of Piazza Euclide had already struck a lot for having screwed the other two competitors – allies because he would never, ever be with the Communists, the Greens and above all Di Maio. Giggino ‘to folder that yesterday he got into serious trouble because his folks did not want to sign any acceptance of candidacy with the Pd because they understood that Of But I runs only for himself and that the Democratic Party was preparing them quite a lot package giving only a few seats at the top. Strangely, Calenda did not speak yesterday and closed in disdain silence with a very predictable hysterics. Since he is usually a talkative of the finest water, the story gets interesting.

It is likely that the former bag holder of Luca Cordero di Montezemolo – his master in Future Italy (which by the way was never born) – now you pull out one of your usual lamentations aloud and start again with the solfa of the Third Pole with his friend / enemy Matteo Renzi that the two gave (in their dream book) at 10 %. But now Matteo he said he runs alone but we’re sure if Calenda cuts the rope from Letta & company the Rignaniano will welcome him with open arms with the fear he has of not being able to overcome him barrage 3%.

Of course, after the double ration of gum sticks taken yesterday with the entry into the uninominal of Bonelli, Fratoianni, Di Maio and Tabacci it should be difficult for the rowdy bull of Monte Sacro may remainbut the wriggling to stay out is as much for him as for the eternal radical pasionaria, Emma Bonino, with the backs eternally vinavillate to the armchair like Giggino ‘or traitor. These are factors that do literally miracles and in the end there would be no wonder of a nice group photo of the coalition “Noah’s Ark” who has embarked on everything and more in the name of the sacred battle to fight the center – right “fascista ”and still dangerous for the Republic (not the newspaper).

