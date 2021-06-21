Roberto Gualtieri is Matteo Lepore will be the center-left candidates in the municipal elections of Rome and Bologna. This was announced by the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta, while the counting of the primaries held yesterday was still in progress. “The first bet is won”, he wrote on Twitter the leader dem, speaking of a “success of the people with a ‘preCovid turnout. The success of Lepore and Gualtieri ”, he added,“ shows that we were right not to be afraid to do them because the center-left people are with us. Forward!”.

Primary Pd, the results: Gualtieri wins in Rome

The former Minister of Economy of the Conte bis government, Roberto Gualtieri, will run to Rome for the center left. The dem parliamentary defeated the other six participants in the primary (Imma Battaglia, Giovanni Caudo, Paolo Ciani, Stefano Fassina, Cristina Grancio and Tobia Zevi). 45 thousand people participated in the primary in the capital: a figure that averted the flop risk by putting itself in line with the 2016 result.

With about 10 per cent of the polled seats, Gualtieri was at 61.6 per cent, followed in second place by Giovanni Caudo, with 14.3 per cent. In the morning, the committee of Giovanni Caudo, president of the III municipality and former city planning councilor of the Marino junta, had reported in some polling stations “lightness in document checks or even blatant violations”.

“As we hoped it was a beautiful day of participation and democracy,” said Gualtieri speaking in the room used as via dei Cerchi for the counting of the primaries. We got “a high participation and we are happy. I am honored by the trust that has been placed in me. We are a great team and from tomorrow all united, we are working to relaunch Rome ”.

The former minister will face the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi for the M5s, Enrico Michetti for the center-right and the leader of Action Carlo Calenda in the autumn.

Lepore defeats Conti in Bologna

In Bologna Matteo Lepore, councilor for ten years of the Merola junta and currently holder of Culture, won with 59.6 percent of the preferences, defeating Isabella Conti of Italia Viva, which stopped at 40.4 per cent. The turnout was 24 thousand voters. The candidate will already run in the first round with the support of 5 Star Movement, who, while not participating in the primary, had announced that he was ready to support Lepore.

“With this result, Bologna confirms itself as the most progressive city in Italy with a strong and united center-left that will win the October appointment”, declared the winner. “We have done a great thing, and a clear and clear signal has come from the most popular neighborhoods of our city. This is the victory of progressive and democratic politics ”.