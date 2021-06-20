A sigh of relief is breathed in the center-left. The response of the primary is positive, no flop at the polls and results ‘in line’ with the expectations of the leadership of the coalition parties, especially as regards the candidates indicated by the Democratic Party: Matteo Lepore and Roberto Gualtieri, who sail with partial data on the 60%. In Rome and Bologna, therefore, voters do not mark visits to the polls: about 45 thousand in the capital and over 20 thousand in the capital of Emilia, the minimum thresholds to decree, as the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, says that “the center-left people, the there is a democratic and progressive people “.

The former premier, struggling with a dialogue with the M5S that does not take off (but with these results is relaunched) and an always hot internal debate, rejoices and takes a few pebbles off his shoes at the end of the day. With a tweet: “Well. The first bet is won. The Primaries are a popular success and even in the Covid era they have turnout like preCovid. The success of Lepore and Gualtieri shows that we were right not to be afraid to do them because the people center-left is with us. Forward “. Already at the time of her vote, at the gazebo in Trastevere, Letta tried to chase away the ghosts of the eve:” I see a lot of participation both in Rome and in Bologna, for us it is a great stimulus and a push, which I want to grasp “. After all, the secretary dem starts from the “results of these Primaries” to chart the course in view of the October vote: “They are very important, we will look at them with great attention, we will study them and from there we will start to build the campaign for the administrative “. However, guaranteeing that “there is no internal upheaval”. Because there was no shortage of controversy: “When a result is less obvious in the Primary, they say there is an upheaval, when it is less fought they say, instead, ‘shame, it’s all already decided’. But it’s our method and not. we intend to change it “. The reference is clear: in Rome the critics protested because Gualtieri’s candidacy was pushed by a large slice of local and national leadership, while in Bologna the strong candidate of the Democratic Party, Lepore, experienced an uncertain electoral campaign against the challenger Isabella Conti, also sponsored by Matteo Renzi and Iv. “These two Primaries are politically different, but the method is the right one: ask people to participate and decide together with us. I am very satisfied”, Letta cut short.

No controversy and much enthusiasm even in the words of Francesco Boccia, deputy and head of local authorities of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party. “From the Primaries of Rome and Bologna a great demonstration of unity and democratic participation – says the former minister -. Great turnout despite the Covid-19 rules and a great desire to return to politics on the street and in the gazebos. Thanks to all the volunteers that made possible this beautiful day of democracy which is added to the history of the Primaries of the last 16 years. With the Primaries participatory democracy always wins. Now united to win against the right “. Even in this round, however, there was no lack of controversy. From the committee of Giovanni Caudo, candidate for the Primaries of Rome, in fact, with the polls still open, the alarm came via social media: “We are receiving reports from some polling stations of lightness in document checks or even of blatant violations”. But in the end the day goes smoothly, just as they hoped the Nazarene. Indeed, perhaps better than expected.