Current Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s centre-left bloc has retained a narrow majority in parliament. The left-wing bloc won 87 seats in the parliament with a total of 179 seats. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democratic party won 27.5 percent of the vote, making it the largest.

It is the best result of the Social Democratic Party of the past twenty years. In her victory speech on Wednesday morning, Frederiksen said the result is a vote of confidence. “Thank you to all the Danes who have entrusted their vote to us. I know some have doubted,” she said.

After the first exit polls, neither left nor right seemed to get a majority in parliament. That would give the new center party of former Prime Minister Rasmussen a possible key role in the formation of a cabinet.

Frederiksen has called for a broad coalition with parties from across the political spectrum in an effort to ensure ‘political unity’. But its left-wing allies are expected to prefer a purely left-wing government.

Liberal Party opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has acknowledged his loss. His party lost 19 of the 43 seats in parliament.