Center | Keskustan’s Saarikko criticizes the opposition: “The coalition’s tax cut would increase the public finance deficit by one billion”

Last week, the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko presented the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance, which has a deficit of 6.3 billion euros.

The center Chairman, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko criticizes the lines of the opposition parties, the coalition and Basic Finns, regarding the energy crisis and the state’s indebtedness.

Saarikko said at a joint meeting of central decision-makers in Tuusula that Finland’s indebtedness cannot be overcome by shrugging. In his opinion, “the opposition seems to have a slightly different recipe”.

“The coalition’s tax cut would increase the deficit of the public finances by a billion in one go, and the Basic Finns would support them with another by beating up sheiks and other oil traders with gas tanks. The coalition also seems to have quite a lot of new spending increases, i.e. spending increases, in case of the next election season. That it’s because of that finger twitching,” Saarikko said.

In Saariko’s opinion, the coalition wants to reduce taxes in all situations for ideological reasons and says that the center supports reductions only when the economic situation allows or requires it.

For example, the vice president of the association Elina Valtonen said on Monday in Yle’s A-studio that taxes in Finland should even be reduced to debt if necessary.

An island however, he himself has presented spending increases. Last week he proposed to all families with children one additional child benefit. It would cost the state approximately 112 million euros.

Saarikko presented last week of the budget proposal of the Ministry of Financewhich is 6.3 billion euros in deficit.

The total amount of the budget proposal is 79.5 billion euros. In the proposal, Finland’s debt will rise to approximately 144 billion euros, which is approximately 52 percent in relation to the gross national product.

An island emphasized again that he had given the experts the task of finding ways to prepare for the rise in the price of electricity and to alleviate its effects. He already stated the same when presenting the budget proposal.

According to Saariko, in addition to political measures, there is a need for concrete ways to save energy. He says that actions must be quick to implement. He plans to prepare the presentations by the budget meeting together with the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (center) with.

“In these exceptional circumstances, the availability of affordable electricity is a common national issue,” said Saarikko.

The government will negotiate next year’s budget at the turn of August or September.

According to the Minister of Finance, specific measures work best for the effects of rising prices, but he said that he is open to all ideas.

In addition Saarikko defended his proposal to distribute additional child allowance to families. The proposal has been criticized for the fact that aid in the energy crisis should be aimed at the lowest-income Finns.

“Of course, a one-time additional child benefit does not solve all problems. However, every Finnish family has earned child benefit and this is what the center defends,” said Saarikko.

According to Saariko, the additional child benefit should appear in the accounts of all families receiving child benefit in December. It would be paid for each child.