Center | “Kas”, said a delighted Kaikkonen about the city center poll result

Center|The political atmosphere that has prevailed in recent years has been difficult for the center, says party chairman Antti Kaikkonen.

21.8. 20:48

The center chairman Antti Kaikkonen is satisfied with his party’s readings in HS’s recent measure of party support in the pollwhere the party was the biggest riser. The party’s support percentage is now 12.9, which is about one percentage point more than a month ago.

The support of the top three has remained almost unchanged, but the center is only about two percentage points away from the basic Finns who hold third place.

When meeting people, Kaikkönen has had the feeling that the party might be a little more interesting than before. However, he is not excited about the Gallup result.

“You shouldn’t get too excited about individual changes, and on the other hand, you shouldn’t get discouraged either.”

“Trust, of course, warms you up.”

Message service in X Kaikkonen comment on the poll result succinctly in one word: “Kas.”

Last according to Kaikkonen, the years have been difficult for the center in terms of the political atmosphere, because the atmosphere has emphasized confrontation.

“Such a more moderate examination of things from this midfield – it hasn’t really gotten the headlines, and it hasn’t received any support,” says Kaikkonen.

According to Kaikkonen, the party has no specific numerical goals.

“The goal is that at some point the trust would be at a level where we could return to influence things a little more than at present.”

Kaikkonen is still somewhat enthusiastic about the increase in support.

“In the longer term, of course, the medal position is of interest, and the brighter the medal, the better. But let’s try to move forward in peace while doing the work.”

Kaikkonen says that, in his view, a large part of Finns belong to the broad political center.

According to a recent HS-gallup, the second opposition party Sdp holds the top spot. The differences at the top end are quite small, says Kaikkonen.

“But yes, of course, the same feeling overall is that alternatives to the government’s line are also needed.”

According to Kaikkonen, work is now being done in the center in order to bring more jobs to Finland and save local services.

“Me and the center are now focusing on work. Finland is in a serious place, and many people have a hard time in everyday life.”

Kaikkonen was chosen as chairman of the center in June.