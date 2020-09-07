Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 07 Sep 2020, 02:33:00 PM New Delhi, Sep 7 (Center): The Center on Monday informed the Supreme Court that Attorney General KK Venugopal was in a separate abode. Along with this, he requested adjournment in the matter related to the appointment of vacancies in the tribunals. Justice L. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju requested the bench of Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta to adjourn the hearing of the petition for a few days as the Attorney General appearing in it is in a separate abode. The bench accepted Raju’s request and fixed the next date of hearing on September 15.

New Delhi, Sep 7 (Center): The Center on Monday informed the Supreme Court that Attorney General KK Venugopal was in a separate abode. Along with this, he requested adjournment in the matter related to the appointment of vacancies in the tribunals. Justice L. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju requested the bench of Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta to adjourn the hearing of the petition for a few days as the Attorney General appearing in it is in a separate abode. The bench accepted Raju’s request and fixed September 15 as the next date of hearing on the case. According to sources, a member of Venugopal’s staff was found to be suffering from Kovid-19, after which he himself went into isolation. The apex court is hearing petitions related to the filling of vacancies in several tribunals including the Military Forces Tribunal, Central Administrative Tribunal.

Navbharat Times News App: News of the country, world of your city, education and business updates, movement of the world of film and sports, viral news and religious work… Get the latest news of Hindi Download NBT App

Care for the Elderly: Court gives states four more weeks to file affidavits Next article