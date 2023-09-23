Center | Hilkka Kemppi was voted as the new vice-chairman, Antti Siika-aho as the party secretary

Hilkka Kemppi is a second-term MP from Asikkala. Antti Siika-aho previously worked as a special assistant to Mika Lintilä.

The center the extraordinary party meeting elected Hilkka Kempi as the new vice-chairman and Antti Siika-ahon as the new party secretary.

Pesti was vacated when the previous vice president Riikka Pakarinen and party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen resigned from their positions.

The center’s next statutory party meeting will be held next summer in Jyväskylä.

35-year-old Kemppi from Asikkala is a second-term MP from Päijät-Hämee. He also serves as the chairman of Väestöliitto, which focuses on family and population issues, among other things.

Kemppi received 760 votes in the voting held at the extra party meeting in the city center on Saturday. A total of 1145 votes were cast, and one was empty.

There was also a candidate for vice president Hanna Huttunen.

In addition to Kemp, the vice presidents of the center are: Petri Honkonen and Markus Lohi.

Vice-chairmen Petri Honkonen and Markus Lohi, chairwoman Annika Saarikko, Hilkka Kemppi, who was elected as the new vice-chairman, and Antti Siika-aho, who was elected as the new party secretary, at a press conference at the center's extraordinary party meeting in Turku on Saturday.

New party secretary Siika-aho has worked, among other things, as general secretary of the central youth, chairman of the central Helsinki district, member of the party board and council, and special assistant to the Minister of Economic Affairs. He lives in Helsinki.

Siika-aho received 670 votes. A total of 1142 votes were cast in the party secretary election, and there were four blanks.

They were also nominated Pirjo Ala-Hemmilä and Pauliina Maukonen.