Center | Helsinki closes lanes from Espa – Such spaces will replace it

In place of the car lanes, Espa will have 12 new café and lounge areas with potted palm trees and olive trees.

Esplanade in pedestrian street plans, the number of summer plants increases and becomes more diverse. The city of Helsinki closes one lane on both Esplanades, and a new lounge is now planned to replace it.

There will be plenty of potted plants on the lanes freed from car traffic, which refer to the historical views of the park.

The designers have looked at historical pictures even to the extent that palm trees have been added to the Esplanades again, of course as potted plants.

To the streets in addition to potted palms, laurel trees, olive trees, date trees, succulents and vines have been arranged. In addition, ampels are to be hung on the lampposts.

The city’s planning officer Pia Rantanen along with it, you can only get such big palm trees in the past years, when the handsome Palm trees around the statue of Runeberg grew green.

Rantanen emphasizes that there is still no certainty as to which plants will be brought to Helsinki.

Delivery difficulties also put a strain on green planning.

In the 1890s, there were palm trees around Runeberg’s statue in the summer, which were moved to the Winter Garden when autumn came.

Lanes the experimental closing of the South and North Esplanades gives the opportunity to build sitting areas that are 2–3.5 meters wide.

In total, about a thousand square meters of new area for walking, lounging and cycling will be built.

The changes will be visible in the street view from summer 2023 and continue until autumn 2024. The period can be changed based on the experience gained.

In addition to plant choices, the city has also strived for a classic overall look in street structures and furniture. The goal is an ensemble that is restrained in color and suitable for the empire atmosphere of the houses.

The procurement round for summer structures is currently underway. According to Rantanen, construction will start as soon as the building materials have arrived. The goal is for everything to be ready by Helsinki Day on June 12 at the latest.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the summer plantings had become more and more spectacular on the Esplanade.

North Esplanade the same red granite as the current sidewalk is used as the surface material of the widening area. In some places, the widening is implemented as a wooden platform structure for technical reasons.

The widening is carried out in such a way that it can be dismantled, and it does not damage the historical knob lightness.

The widening part of Eteläesplanadi is also red granite and in some places asphalt. On the street, a two-way bike lane will be built on top of the decommissioned lane, as well as parking spaces for bicycles and electric scooters.

In addition to the esplanades, temporary walking and cycling areas will be implemented on Kasarmikatu, Erottajankatu, Korkeavuorenkatu in front of the Design Museum and Lönnrotinkatu.

Brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants will expand their operations on both Esplanades to a new expansion area. Next summer, about a dozen companies will take advantage of this opportunity.

Spaces for maintenance and escort traffic, a taxi station and parking spaces for disabled people will be left on the esplanades.

Dozens of benches and other furniture for the use of city residents will be placed on the sidewalks. They are classic in style and fit into the historical value environment.