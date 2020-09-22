New Delhi While 22.5 crore rupees were spent in helping the Indians trapped abroad during the Coronary period, 373 civilians died due to the virus. This information was given by the Central Government in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralitharan said that according to the data of September 10, 2020, the number of Indians infected with Corona virus abroad is 11,616. Of these, 373 Indians lost their lives due to Corona.

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that the Embassies of Indians living abroad in the Coronacal helped through Indian community organizations. From food, accommodation to emergency treatment arrangements were also made available. 22.5 crore was spent from the Indian Community Welfare Fund to help the Indians trapped abroad.

Saudi Arabia has highest 284 deaths.

He said that in a total of 73 countries, the number of Corona infected Indians said that the highest number of 284 Indians died in Saudi Arabia and 30 in Bahrain. As of September 10, 4618 Indians have been infected in Singapore.

Minister Muralitharan gave this answer on the question of Congress MP Adoor Prakash from the Attal Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. MP Adoor had asked whether the government has the data of Indians infected with Kovid-19 abroad. How was assistance provided by Indian Missions? On which Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralitharan provided the data of Corona infected Indians in a total of 73 countries.

