Sharm El Sheikh (WAM)

Dr. Radhia Al Hashemi, Director of the Government Accelerators Center at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, confirmed that the UAE is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and taking effective action to confront the challenges of climate change, reduce its repercussions, and shift towards a green economy, which contributes to creating economic growth opportunities. sustainable for a better future and the good of human societies.

In exclusive statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the COP27 conference, she said that the model of government accelerators developed by the UAE government has proven great success in devising solutions to challenges and accelerating their implementation in various vital fields and sectors, and represents a distinguished global experience that we share with organizations and governments. and countries to empower communities and improve the lives of communities.