After many turns and experiments, finally the right-far right sector found the iconic figure that could represent the interests of that ideological current in the figure of former President Councilor of the old IFE, Joseph Woldenberg, to catapult it like coalition candidate PRI-PAN-PRD-Coparmex-Claudio X. Gonzalez and conservative organizations that are swarming in search of political space and legislative candidates.

The announcement that Woldenberg will be the only official speaker at the march in favor of the INE on Sunday November 13 was the formal start of the pre-candidacy of the former official chosen by the president Carlos Salinas de Gortari to become the dominant axis of the bureaucracy of the Electoral Institute in 1996, since Lorenzo Córdova Vianello is the current president councilor is prevented by constitutional mandate to be a candidate for a position of popular election.

Woldenberg’s nomination manages to articulate a center-far-right coalition to polarize the presidential elections against the Morena candidate and associated parties. Woldenberg comes from the self-proclaimed non-Marxist left –whatever that means– university and has swarmed under the banner of the transition to democracy, but with the understanding that his democratic model is procedural, representative and defined by the PRI , with the only addition that it is based on strict rules of respect for voting.

The presence of Woldenberg as a candidate-spokesperson for the defense of the INE has a very specific background: the former president of the IFE played a decisive role in the political-electoral reform of 2012-2014 that was conceived under the Pact for Mexico of President Enrique Peña Nieto and that President López Obrador’s political-electoral reform initiative corrects and annuls the supporters’ club reform that had the purpose of consolidating the political-ideological axis of the PRI-PAN alliance to continue maintaining control of the electoral processes.

Woldenberg not only participated in the design of the electoral reform of Peña Nieto’s Pact for Mexico, but has become its main promoter: a short three-paragraph text appears as a presentation of the collection of books published by the Peña Nieto government at the end of his six-year term on all six-year reforms (Editorial FCE) and in that brief text, Woldenberg celebrates and promotes the Pact for Mexico of Peña Nieto and the PAN –signed by the bureaucracy of the PRD mongrels, although repudiated by the PRD currents of Cárdenas and López Obrador– and describes the agreement as the salvation of democracy.

The presence of Woldenberg in the structure of the IFE/INE turned the electoral body into a personal cacicazgo, very much in the style of the old social-democratic university left. Woldenberg passed through the leaks of the Marxist left of the Mexican Communist Party, but he never coincided with the Marxist ideology, much less with the operational functioning of the central committee or politburo. His political flag was, at the beginning of the 1990s, Mexico’s transition to democracy in the gelatinous model of democracy without adjectives by the historian Enrique Krauze, that is, a procedural democracy oblivious to the ideological and political dispute between classes. productive.

Woldenberg was promoted to the IFE in 1996 by personal decision of President Salinas de Gortari for belonging to the intellectual group of the Nexos magazine, which he led as general director from 2004 to 2008, just after having finished his period as president advisor of the electoral institute in 2003. The entire structure of officials and advisers to the IFE/INE belong to the Woldenberg political group, above all the current adviser president Córdova Vianello and his faithful squire Ciro Murayama Rendón, in addition to the long list of advisers who come from the Institute of Studies of the Democratic Transition that has been the hotbed of the promoters of democracy without adjectives.

In the context of his Salinista and Peña supporter origins, a promoter of democracy without adjectives that benefits the PRI and the PAN due to the absence of class struggle, as the predominant figure of the social democratic left, watered down and complacent with the right-wing and ultra-rightist thinking of Coparmex and Mr. X., Woldenberg will turn the march for the defense of the INE into the start of his presidential campaign for 2024.

