Center | Ex-Minister of Defense Savola does not aspire to lead the centre

In June, the center will elect a new chairman to replace Annika Saariko.

Former Minister of Defense Mikko Savola does not aspire to be chairman of the centre. He tells the message service about his decision in X.

Savola thanks for the encouragement to go to the competition, but says that he finds his current positions of trust appropriate and inspiring for his current stage of life.

He serves as the vice-chairman of the defense committee of the parliament, a member of the Finnish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary General Assembly, and the chairman of the regional council of the Southern Ostrobothnia Federation.

Ähtäriläinen Savola, 42, is a fourth-term MP from the Vaasa electoral district. At the beginning of last year, he served as the Minister of Defense for about two months Antti Kaikkonen (center) while on parental leave.

The center will elect a new chairman at the party meeting to be held in Jyväskylä in June Annika Saarikon in place of. Saarikko announced in February that he is not aiming for another season. The early favorite to succeed him is Kaikko, who has said that he is considering running for chairman.

So far, only an MP has registered for the presidential race Tuomas Kettunen.