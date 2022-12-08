Center | Can the center rise again from the support base? According to the researcher, it can

The center has shown itself to be a tough and resilient party, says University researcher Jenni Karimäki.

Center is in big trouble, but the party can still win back its support in the long term, says University Researcher Jenni Karimäki from the University of Helsinki.

On Thursday morning, Yle published its party support survey, in which the center’s result was the worst in its history. According to the survey, only nine percent of Finns would vote for the center if the elections were held now.

The center’s support is now below 10 percent for the first time in the history of the survey.

What does falling below the limit mean? According to Karimäki, 10 percent support has been considered a phantom limit, for example, when the Greens, as a new party, sought a position among the big ones.

“Probably there is some certain number magic in that ten percent. But I would personally think that for the city center it is more important that the trend has been downward,” says Karimäki.

The center support has also decreased in HS’s support measurement for a longer time. At the beginning of the 2000s, the center remained the largest party in parliamentary elections, but in 2011 the vote share fell to 11 percent.

However, Karimäki points out that in 2015, 21 percent of Finns voted for the center again.

“It was made after the election result of 2011, which was then declared as bad. If the center has managed to do something in the course of history, it has shown itself to be a tenacious and resilient party.”

Karimäki points out that in other parts of Europe, sister parties in the center have been in low numbers for a long time. It has been thought that urbanization and the change in the economic structure will take away the ground from the center party here as well.

“Referring to this, the death and sunset of the city center have been talked about for decades. But it has had its ups and downs, and it has also gone up. Viewed against this background, I wouldn’t predict any final death blow to the center.”

From now on According to Karimäi, the lack of support is explained by the absence of some kind of common denominator.

He repeats the inner city traditions. There has been social liberalism, social reformism, primitiveness, agrarian populism from the beginning, even a certain hatred of lords.

On the other hand, some have emphasized the idea of ​​an interest group party, i.e. that the center must specifically be the guardian of the interests of rural businesses, agriculture and forestry in politics. In addition, the center has a strong tradition of the general party, i.e. cooperation with many others from the political center.

“In order for the party to be successful, a compromise and some common denominator had to be found, for which work has been done.”

With urbanization, the center found a common denominator in regional politics, as a defender of peripheral areas and remote areas. According to Karimäe, Basic Finns has succeeded in challenging the center here, and the change in the economic structure has taken the party’s electorate away from agriculture and forestry.

“The only thing left is being in the middle. It’s a way of doing politics, but in the end it has very little ideological content.”

Political the climate has not been favorable for parties like the center for the last ten years or so, says Karimäki. He refers to the polarization of the political debate.

“But these things tend to come in waves.”

According to Karimäki, the “leveling off” of the situation may already be underway, or at least we are moving towards it. The crisis atmospheres of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine would support this idea, on the other hand, the energy crisis and inflation can be thought of as working in favor of polarization.

Essential is how well the center manages to seize the opportunity when there is an order for politics in the center again.

Karimäki reminds us of the importance of money. How many MPs the center gets affects not only the party’s political power but also the amount of party support. That, in turn, affects what kind of condition the party will be in in the future.

“That the party organization could have been kept in such a condition that there are still active people there and people who want to work for the center party.”

However, not all the chips are even in the hands of the center. According to Karimäki, a lot also depends on what the other parties do after the elections. If the center remains in the opposition, who will remain as the main opposition party?

“It creates a dynamic for what kind of opposition politics is done and what kind of issues could be raised to bring more support.”

The center the chairman Annika Saarikon performance matters.

However, according to Karimäki, no one can turn the sled alone if the party’s problems lie deeper than the person of the chairman.

In recent weeks, the public has seen arguments between the center and other government parties. According to Karimäi, Finns seem to value the long tradition of Finnish political culture for the ability to compromise and consensus.

“Finns would like it to be agreeable and to do things together. These figures are perhaps also an indication of that.”

So what could be the center’s new common denominator, which could be used to increase support?

“It’s probably something that’s being thought about quite fiercely in the center at the moment.”