The Central Government on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to refrain from taking any steps to regulate electronic media like television channels, as there is already a law on this. This law is drawn from the decisions of Parliament and Supreme Court in the past.

In an affidavit filed on behalf of the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Center said that no guidelines are required for this. If it is needed for anyone, then it is the first digital media such as web portals, YouTube channels etc. The Center claimed that it has a far greater reach and wider audience than mainstream media.

The affidavit further said, “The court should not make further guidelines … If they want to take this step, then first of all they should take digital media, because there is already enough framework and judicial about print and electronic media. Decisions. “

The affidavit was filed on behalf of Sudarshan news channel regarding the program “Bindas Bol” broadcast on the entry of Muslims into civil services. On September 15, further broadcasting of the dispute program was stayed by the Supreme Court. In addition, the court noted that the Muslim community has been insulted by the kind of content that was aired in the first four episodes.

Earlier, the Center, while advocating the freedom of journalism, told the court on Tuesday that controlling the press would be fatal for any democracy. A bench of Justices Dhananjay Y Chandrachud, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice KM Joseph clarified that it is not suggesting imposing censorship on the media but there should be some kind of automatic control in the media. The bench remarked that it is difficult to regulate the Internet but now there is a need to regulate electronic media.

The court had said that there is a need for some kind of automatic control in the media but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the freedom of the journalist is supreme. Mehta said, “It would be fatal for any democracy to control the press.”

The Supreme Court stayed the telecast of two episodes of the program, saying, “At the moment, at first glance it seems that this program is going to discredit the Muslim community.” The event is about the alleged intrusion of Muslim community members into the administrative services. Hearing the case through video conference, the court remarked, “Most of the televisions are only in the race for TRPs”.

