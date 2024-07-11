Thursday, July 11, 2024
Center | Annika Saariko's third child was born

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2024
in World Europe
Center | Annika Saariko’s third child was born
Saarikko tells about it on his Instagram account.

Opposition party the center’s MP and former chairman Annika Saarikon the third child is born.

Saarikko tells about it on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Our world was changed by the third in the series of brothers, a summer boy who was born in Turku this morning,” Saarikko writes in his update.

In Parliament the so-called conversion law will be voted on Friday, which requires a five-sixths majority to pass.

Island told earlier this week on his Facebook account that he will not be able to attend the vote due to his calculated time.

Saarikko said in his publication that he supports the bill and considers it necessary.

