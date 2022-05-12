Mexico.- According to the data collected by the National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF), the inhabitants of the central and southern regions of the Mexican Republic were the most affected by the crises derived from the covid-19 pandemic.

As revealed by the survey carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), 56% of the Mexican adult population was economically harmed for the consequences of the health contingency.

However, the document indicates that the economic effects were not homogeneous in the national territory, but that, compared to the northern region, the states of central and southern Mexico were the most affected.

“56 percent of the adult population reported having suffered economic damages derived from the pandemic. These damages were heterogeneous throughout the country, since the population in the northern region of the country experienced them to a lesser extent than the population in the southern and central regions,” the survey detailed.

In order to face the unfavorable economic situation caused by SARS-CoV-2, 95% of affected Mexicans had to reduce their expensesof which 79% resorted to the money they had saved, while 40% preferred to borrow from people they knew or looked for a temporary job.

The data revealed by the ENIF, said the agency, indicate that an important part of the citizenry in Mexico had to reduce their level of well-being to have to limit their consumption and reduce, in turn, their savings.

“This suggests that an important part of the population saw their level of well-being reduced by having to limit their consumption and reduce their savings, in addition to the fact that their family support networks were also possibly affected, which could have generated a situation of greater financial vulnerability,” he stated.

Likewise, the document emphasizes the fact that 1 out of every 4 respondents who have credit and who were harmed benefited from the interest payment extensions that enabled the Mexican financial groups.

“It is relevant that nearly one in four affected borrowers reported having accepted the interest payment extension by a financial institution, so that an important part of the population seems to have benefited from these facilities granted by the institutions,” he says. the National Survey of Financial Inclusion.