Our correspondent in Turkey confirmed the collapse of a number of residential buildings in the south of the country due to the earthquake.

Pictures broadcast by state broadcaster TRT showed damage to buildings and people gathering in the streets.

For its part, the German Center for Geosciences Research said that a 7.7-magnitude earthquake shook Turkey in the early hours of Monday morning.

The center added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.

In turn, the American Center for Earthquakes said that the magnitude of the earthquake that struck southern Turkey was 7.9 degrees.

And local media reported that citizens in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon felt the aftershocks of the earthquake.

According to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent, areas in Cairo and a number of neighboring governorates were subjected to an earthquake that was felt by the residents, and no official statement has yet been issued explaining the extent and strength of the tremor or its source.

Sky News Arabia correspondents in Jordan and Iraq also confirmed that citizens in these two countries felt the earthquake.

Twenty-two people were injured in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern Turkey in late November, according to the Turkish authorities and the US Geological Survey.

At the time, the American institute determined the epicenter of the earthquake, 170 km east of Istanbul, the country’s largest city, and at a shallow depth.

The institute uses a “constant depth” of 10 kilometers when the initial earthquake data is “too weak to calculate,” according to the institute’s website.