Near some land yet to be defined, in the heart of Sarrià, was born on June 29, 2021 Joan Morral Tarréswho meets this tuesday a century of life currently become the dean of Espanyol footballers, and also the oldest Barcelona player of all those who have played official matches, since Juan Bautista Llopis is 105 years old but only played friendlies as a Barça goalkeeper.

The parakeet club was in charge of congratulating whoever it was on its centenary midfielder in the 1939-40 season, just after the Civil War, and in which conquered the Championship of Catalonia dressed in blue and white after having played two games. By then, Sarrià – which was inaugurated in 1923, two years after its birth – was already more than up and running. His trainer, Patricio Caicedo, however, did not count on him for LaLiga, so it would end up on loan Europe. Later, he was also active in the Figueres, Vilanova and Tàrrega.

His first kicks at the ball, however, had been in the Three Towers with 15 years, from where Barcelona recruited him, as David Salinas explained in a delicious article in Sport just a couple of years ago, after chatting with the protagonist. I had 17 years when he debuted in the Catalan League, which the Catalans won in 1938.