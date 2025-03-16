The works of Centenary bridge They are not even waiting for them. Some works that should have ended more than a year ago and that do not appear great advances for the implementation of a new lane that decreases its usual traffic jams … . In fact, today there is no scheduled completion date and from the Ministry of Transport They do not answer the questions asked by this newspaper.

As explained by sources consulted, the execution of the works currently reaches the 40 percent of the totalwhich does not invite to be optimistic with the different deadlines that the central government initially offered. It should be remembered that at first it was assured that I works would last twenty -seven months and that they would end in the end of the year 2023. Some time later, with the deadlines in red numbers, the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, He said the work would be finished “at the latest” in 2026, now discarded. If the works maintained the current rhythm, the Centennial bridge would not be finished before 2030, when the Pedro Sánchez government also has the closure of the SE-40.

The most complex phase of acting is currently developing, installing metal ‘ribs’ that will allow the expansion of the board on which the new lane will be enabled, as well as the installation of the 88 new straps.

The expansion of the board and the displacement of the straps towards a more outerst area is what will allow the current five lanes of the bridge –Two by sense and a reversible one– And have six, three by sense. In this way, the bridge will maintain the same number of lanes of the SE-30, which will end the main cause of the traffic jams in this infrastructure.

The project ended in the first instance the deviation of the lock and the construction of new peninsulas for the location of the work platforms where to place the cranes and other materials. Now the Expansion of the Pylonswhich are the two large structures on which the straps are fixed.

As justified by the Ministry of Transportation, these works were affected at the beginning of the work for the increase in steel and other materials as a result of the Ukraine War. This circumstance took the initial budget of 86.3 million euros to the approximately 120 million euros that are now estimated. Among the most significant changes after this circumstance was the design to reduce the steel load; Thus, of the 8,000 kilos From the original project it was passed to 4,000.

It was in May of the year 2021 when the Ministry awarded these works to the UTE formed by ACCIONA, TECADE and FREYSINETstarting the works that same summer.