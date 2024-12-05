

12/05/2024



Updated at 4:44 p.m.





It is beginning to be a brand of the house, and a kind of audiovisual extension of the catalog (I make a section to invite you to acquire, or at least browse, the one published for the occasion, a replica of the one from the MET of 2017, but with the texts in Spanish), the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only