Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/29/2023 – 7:12

Türkiye celebrates one hundred years of its republic. Events celebrate the president and an Islamic country, while diminishing the role of founder Atatürk – who planned a multi-ethnic state separate from religion. Will there be a big public celebration or not? Turks, especially secular ones, spent weeks trying to guess how President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conservative-Islamic government would celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish republic this Sunday (10/29).

Until a few days ago, there wasn’t even an official program on the agenda, and foreign diplomats were wondering whether anyone had received an invitation. Just last Friday, Erdogan’s communications department announced that there would be a series of events – in which the Erdogan era will be emphasized.

Secular Turks have seen their fears confirmed: Erdogan is trying to erase the legacy of the founding leader of the Turkish republic, Atatürk, to take his place, with the aim of creating a cult of Erdogan and strengthening the idea of ​​an Islamic country.

Erdogan wants to take Atatürk’s place

The “Turkish century” was Erdogan’s campaign slogan, with which he was re-elected in May and secured power for another five years. He has been in government for more than 20 years, and now he wants to go down in history as the statesman who led the republic into its second century.

Beate Apelt, head of the Turkey office of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, linked to the German Liberal Democratic Party, sees a lot of symbolism in the preparation for the centenary celebration that puts Erdogan on the same level of importance as Atatürk.

In addition to the expression “Turkish century”, there are portraits of the two leaders of the same size, side by side. This suggests that Atatürk is the initiator, while Erdogan is the finisher of a grand, hundred-year project, says Apelt.

She notes growing dissatisfaction among many Turks that the centenary is not celebrated with pomp. Additionally, she says, many festive events are associated with religious elements. In Apelt’s opinion, this is “certainly not in Atatürk’s spirit either.”

Founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk introduced a clear separation between state and religion. With the principle of secularism, he also abolished religious brotherhoods and the caliphate, which is why Islamists still have a grudge against him today.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has supported these religious groups since coming to power, granting them privileges. He never speaks the full name of the founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. For him, it is always “Veteran Mustafa Kemal”. After all, “Atatürk” means “ancestor of the Turks”. “He doesn’t seem to accept this”, is the widespread criticism. Atatürk’s liberal private life, his relationships with several women and his alcohol consumption are also despised in Erdogan’s AKP party circles.

Could Atatürk’s Turkey be Erdogan’s nightmare?

Atatürk dreamed of a western, modern and secular republic. In a few years, he determined many reforms. He replaced the Arabic alphabet with the Latin one, adopted Western-inspired norms and introduced women’s suffrage. Even a hat law was created to ensure that people left behind Ottoman religious hats such as the fez or turban and dressed as they did in London, Berlin and Paris.

Another long-term goal was to forge a Turkish nation from the ruins of the multi-ethnic Ottoman Empire, which came to fruition in a limited way. There are still major disputes with some of its minorities, such as the Armenians, Alevis and Kurds. The armed conflict with the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered illegal, alone has left almost 40,000 people dead since 1984.

Nowadays, these reforms are often associated with Atatürk’s name. But at the time, they were secondary, says Salim Cevik, a Turkey expert at the Science and Policy Foundation (SWP) in Berlin. At the time – after the defeat in the First World War, the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire and the arduous war of liberation against the victorious powers – Atatürk and his followers had only one objective: to save the remaining state entity from complete ruin and found a strong republic that it would resist any attack from within and without.

“For the most part, they were successful,” says Cevik. Over the past hundred years, he claims, the Turkish state has transformed itself into a strong regional power whose existence is not questioned or threatened externally. Through its participation in NATO and other alliances, the country is now a firm member of the international political system.

A large country between Europe and the Middle East

“Turkey is an important actor, especially in the space between Europe and the Middle East,” emphasizes Apelt. This is due to its geostrategic position as a NATO country between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, with control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits. Equally relevant is its central location, between the European Union (EU), Black Sea rival Russia and troubled neighbors to the southeast, with borders with Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Erdogan has made clever use of this condition in recent years. He offers himself as an intermediary between conflicting parties in the region, says Apelt, for example, between Ukraine and Russia or, currently, between Israel and Hamas. In his opinion, Erdogan can play a constructive role, as in the case of the agreement to export grains from Ukraine.

At the same time, Erdogan tries to obtain maximum benefits for himself and Turkey at every opportunity. The most recent example, says Apelt, was Turkey’s months-long blockade of Sweden’s NATO membership. Erdogan had conditioned this on Turkey’s resumption of EU accession negotiations and measures to deal with Kurdish militants in Sweden.

Apelt also considers the country to play an important role in irregular migration to Europe – despite the controversial 2016 refugee agreement between Turkey and the EU, according to which refugees in Turkey should be prevented from traveling to the European bloc.

This topic is likely to become more complex, says Apelt. Turkey’s acceptance of refugees from Syria and other countries has declined significantly during economic crises in recent years, and discrimination and hatred against them is increasing rapidly.

Pacifist policy?

After the founding of the republic a hundred years ago, Atatürk began a peaceful foreign policy. According to political scientist Cevik, its objective was to protect the still young republic from international crises. Turkey has remained faithful to this trajectory, with the exception of the conflict over the Greek-Turkish Mediterranean island of Cyprus in the mid-1970s.

Erdogan also avoided foreign policy conflict during his first years in government. Only during the revolutionary movements of the so-called Arab Spring did he agree to confront the Arab world and side with the insurgents. But even so, his foreign policy was peaceful.

However, for some years now, an aggressive tone has prevailed, and militarization has increased. The reason is that Ankara’s soft power has lost weight, so Erdogan sees military force as the only means to increase his influence.

Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq and northern Syria have drawn international criticism, and the arming of jihadist groups in Syria and the deployment of mercenaries in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh have also provoked discontent in the West.