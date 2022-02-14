Touted as ground zero of modernism in Brazil, the Modern Art Week celebrates its centenary this month. Currently celebrated in exhibitions, books, seminars, events and reports, the event is also an opportunity to re-discuss the historical importance of the event – held at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo, between the 13th and 1922, by artists and intellectuals from the São Paulo elite who defended breaking with the conservatism of the arts in Brazil.

“At this moment, in which we are, in 2022, what is being nicer to look at the week of the 22nd is precisely to question its myth”, says Heloisa Espada, curator of Instituto Moreira Salles.

“Of course it was an important event in São Paulo. It brought together some artists and writers from various fields who became very important in the history of modernism, such as Oswald de Andrade, Mário de Andrade, Anita Malfatti and Victor Brecheret. It has names that are very important for our understanding of modern art in Brazil. But today we are in a moment to review this, to look at other states, understand the temporality of other states, what was happening in other places and try to expand the understanding of this production beyond the Southeast”, reinforces Heloisa.

Casa Mário de Andrade, where one of the main writers and intellectuals of Modernism lived, is part of the Network of Museums-Literary Houses of São Paulo. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

The idea that the week was a landmark of Brazilian modernism, in fact, was a historical construction, which only emerged decades later, argue historians and specialists.

“I think what marks this 100-year celebration is understanding how the Modern Art Week became a milestone. This is a historic building. But they did everything to make it really controversial and to align with the vanguard idea that was being discussed and about which they had news coming from other countries, mainly from the Northern Hemisphere”, said Heloisa.

One of the points that undergoes a historical review is the regionalism of the initiative, after all the week was not composed only by artists and intellectuals from São Paulo. “There are people from Pernambuco; Germans, like the [Wilhelm] Haarberg, for example, who was recently emigrated and participates. We have the Polish architect [Georg] Przyrembel; the Spaniard Antonio Garcia Moya, who made architectural drawings and participated in the week. We have miners”, highlighted Luiz Armando Bagolin, professor at the Institute of Brazilian Studies (IEB) at the University of São Paulo (USP).

In addition, there were modern initiatives in other parts of the country, such as the illustrated magazines in Rio Grande do Sul; the work of the painter Vicente do Rego Monteiro, in Pernambuco; and samba, in Rio de Janeiro.

“There is something important not only in Rio, but in several places as well, which is music, the emergence of samba at this moment, which is very typical of Brazil. Looking at Brazilian cultural manifestations and trying to understand what is typical of our culture, of each place, of each state and understanding how much that challenged, how much samba challenged conventions, I think this is a way of looking at and thinking about modernism. “, he said.

controversies

Brazilian modernism also experienced its ambiguities and controversies. Starting with the fact that the movement, whose effervescence took place in the cities, was financed by the coffee elite, who lived in the countryside, on farms. “It is the wealth of the countryside that pays for this idea of ​​modern art”, explained Heloisa.

“The idea of ​​modernity was a fish that the republican regime wanted to sell. This idea of ​​modernity, of opening large avenues and creating more modern cities that were healthier, destroyed an imperial and colonial past or put aside an entire past that was politically convenient to forget at that moment”, highlighted Heloisa.

“For some people, modernity would be a project to whiten the country at the beginning of the century. Modernity is also that, it also has a nefarious side. Some say it is more nefarious than modern.”

The specialist questions why names such as the writer and politician Plínio Salgado, who was part of the week, have been “erased” by history. “We have the participation of Menotti del Picchia there [escritor] and Plínio Salgado, figures who later became politically controversial, linked to the green-yellow movement [que se opunha ao movimento pau-brasil de Oswald de Andrade e pregava um ufanismo exacerbado]. Then Plínio Salgado is an exponent of Integralism [que tinha grande afinidade com o fascismo italiano]”, said Heloisa.

In this political analysis, it is also important to understand how the modernist movement was used by Getulio Vargas’ Estado Novo. “Gustavo Capanema [ministro forte do governo Getúlio Vargas] it was the man, shall we say, behind this strategy of assuming modernism as a state cultural policy”, said Bagolin, explaining that the search for Brazilian art, with a national identity, “served like a glove for the Estado Novo project”.

“The Estado Novo sought to demonstrate that the Brazilian people, despite being composed of a mixture of ethnicities and cultures, should present themselves as a people, in the singular; as a culture, in the singular; a Brazilian art, in the singular. We still talk about it today. We don’t say ‘Brazilian arts’, which would be more correct because they are different and we are different”, said the USP professor.

When the idea of ​​modernism appears in Brazilian territory, there is a utopia, on the part of the artists, that this national art would be used to change the country. But when this idea becomes appropriated by the State, Mário de Andrade becomes disenchanted with the movement.

“For Mário de Andrade and for others, when Modernism is co-opted, it becomes establishment or state art, art defended by the state – and by a state that is still very conservative – modernism dies. All those initiatives, all their experiences, everything they did, was in vain”, highlighted the IEB professor.

problematization

Exhibition Once Upon a Modern [1910-1944], curated by researcher Luiz Armando Bagolin and historian Fabrício Reiner, at the Fiesp Cultural Center, Avenida Paulista. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

The main objective of the 1922 Modern Art Week was to critically rethink cultural traditionalism, closely associated with European literary and artistic currents, Parnassianism and formal academicism.

This movement was led and led by the São Paulo elite, supported by coffee growing and took place only 34 years after the abolition of slavery.

Topics such as colonialism, slavery, indigenous oppression and violence did not enter the agenda of Brazilian modernists and this is one of the main problematizations about the Week, from a critical point of view of the 21st century.

“Brazil had just emerged from slavery. Brazil had just emerged from the monarchy and was a young republic. And in 1922, the big event of that year was not the week of modern art. It was the commemoration of the first centenary of our independence,” said Bagolin.

“To say that blacks and indigenous people were not represented during the week is an anachronism. The participation of indigenous people or people of African descent, the place where people speak, their own expressions, these issues are demands of our time. They are just and must be defended, we must fight for them. But these were not issues that appeared in the 20s of the last century”, explained the IEB professor, who is also the curator of the exhibition Era Uma Vez o Moderno, which is on display at the Cultural Center of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo ( Fiesp).

What the modernists did at that time was the appropriation of other arts, such as indigenous, with which they had contact through trips and expeditions they made through the interior of Brazil.

“In today’s perspective of decoloniality, these initiatives are viewed with reservation. Sometimes, more than viewed with reservation, they are criticized, censored, because, again, it is the white European, exploiter, who comes and takes possession of part of a culture that is not his. Then he exposes it, sells it, revolutionizes the field of modern art and culture with something that was appropriated from a people, from another people, which is being forgotten, vilified, stolen, slaughtered. So, from a decoloniality perspective, I think this criticism is very pertinent”, said Bagolin.

Currently, indigenous intellectuals and artists have spoken out about modernism, looking at this tradition. “Before, we had these intellectuals, raised and trained in urban centers, looking at other Brazilian cultures and at the original cultures. Today we have the possibility to hear indigenous people reviewing Macunaíma [livro escrito por Mário de Andrade] and taking a stand on it. This is also a thing of our time and I think we need, at this moment, to listen a lot. It is time for us to learn a lot about this point of view, which until now has not been at the center of debates”, highlighted Heloisa.

Modernism beyond 22

One hundred years later, specialists such as Heloisa defend the importance of the Modern Art Week, but also emphasize that the movement and construction of modernism in Brazil relied on other elements.

“The great lesson is this: we try to understand the power and limits of what the Week of 22 was because I think that what we no longer have today is, in schools, to continue talking about modern art and only about the Week of 22. Because much has happened, much has gone on. The experiences of modernism in Brazil go far beyond the Semana de 22”, stressed Heloisa.

In the opinion of Luiz Armando Bagolin, being modern today implies learning from Brazilian diversities. “I think being modern today means facing differences. We are different. Brazil is very vast, there are things that Brazilians do not know. We are not the same and we have to understand each other in the differences. We cannot solve this history by formulating, as a political or ideological project, a Brazil in the singular, a Brazilian in the singular, everyone with the same nation”, he highlighted.

“To be modern today implies reviewing our entire history and our entire culture from a decolonial perspective, of decoloniality. This is recent data. In fact, it is a sociological concept that dates back to the late 1990s. So it is important not to lose this sociological instrument because it poses many challenges for us”, he added.

*Collaborated Eliane Gonçalves, reporter for Rádio Nacional

