A policewoman carries evidence from an apartment building. A centenarian is said to have been killed there by her grandson. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

At the age of one hundred, a woman from Hamburg still lives in her own apartment. On the night of Monday she has a visit from a grandson. Violence erupts, costing the elderly woman her life.

Hamburg – A centenarian was probably killed by her grandson in Hamburg. The 37-year-old announced early Monday morning via an emergency call that he had killed his grandmother, the police reported. The German was arrested at the crime scene in the Stellingen district without resistance.

The officers found the lifeless woman in the apartment. The hundred-year-old died as a result of considerable violence. How the crime was committed is still unclear, said a police spokeswoman. According to bild.de, the elderly woman was killed. According to the police, the suspect did not live in his grandmother’s apartment. Other people were not present.

Motive not yet known

“We are not yet able to provide any information on the motive,” said the police spokeswoman. That is the subject of the investigation being conducted by the homicide squad. The grandson is due to appear before a magistrate on Tuesday.

The hundred-year-old lived in an apartment building, her apartment was on the mezzanine floor of the bright clinker building. Undertakers carried a body out of the house in the morning. Forensic officers were on duty and took away possible evidence in large bags. The quiet residential area between the large tracks at the Langenfelde depot and an S-Bahn line is characterized by three- and four-storey buildings. dpa