Centenarians | Annikki Kanto reveals the secret of her long life: “I'm left alone”

Annikki Kanto turns one hundred years old today. When he was younger, he wouldn't have expected such a long life, and he is grateful for every day.

Fingernails has been varnished red and the hairstyle has been carefully finished. The handshake is gentle and sure.

“I'm Annikki.”

A Nokian Annikki Kanto turned one hundred years old last week, Wednesday March 27th. He remembers his long life with warmth — the number of years that have already passed has surprised even him.