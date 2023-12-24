In detail, Centcom revealed that two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were “launched at international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.”

The post also stated that “no ships were reported to have been affected by the two ballistic missiles.”

Centcom also indicated that the US destroyer “La Bon” intercepted 4 drones launched from areas under Houthi control in Yemen yesterday, Saturday, and were heading towards the destroyer.

“These attacks represent the fourteenth and fifteenth attacks on commercial ships by Houthi militants since October 17,” US Central Command wrote on the X website.

At the southern end of the Red Sea, in what it says is a response to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

The US Central Command said that the US Naval Forces Central Command responded to distress calls from two ships that were attacked.

The publication stated that a chemical and oil tanker flying the flag of Norway, which it also owns and operates, reported being attacked by a drone by the Houthis, and a crude oil tanker owned by Gabon and flying the Indian flag also reported being attacked.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority reported earlier that an unmanned aerial system exploded near a ship in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef, Yemen.

The Houthi group caused disruption to global trade for weeks, due to its attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The United States launched Operation Prosperity Sentinel 3 days ago, saying that more than a dozen countries had agreed to participate in an effort that would include joint patrols in the Red Sea waters near Yemen.