Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, American media quoted two officials as saying that the Central Command (Centcom) reinstalled the Gaza floating dock days after it was dismantled under the pretext of weather conditions and high waves.

This is the second time that the pier has been reinstalled since it was built in mid-May.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon spokesman, Pat Ryder, said in a press briefing that the pier would begin work this week, without specifying a date.

Last week, the pier was removed from its location on the Gaza coast and towed to the city of Ashdod under the pretext of expectations of high sea waves, according to a statement issued by Centcom at the time.

On March 8, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to establish a temporary sea pier to deliver food and aid to the Palestinians, in light of the severe Israeli restrictions on the arrival of aid from land crossings.