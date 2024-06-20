Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement yesterday that it had succeeded in destroying two unmanned Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea. It also announced in another separate statement that it had been able to destroy a ground control station and a command and control unit in an area controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. According to a statement by the leadership.

The latest statement added: “It has been confirmed that these systems represent an imminent threat to American and coalition forces and commercial ships in the region. These measures were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and commercial vessels.”

In another context, Britain announced yesterday the loss of the crew of the ship “Tutor”, which was targeted by the Houthis in the Red Sea, which led to its sinking.

The British Ambassador to Yemen, Abda Sharif, wrote through her account on the “X” platform: “We are saddened by the missing crew of the ship MV Tutor.”

Sharif stressed that “the reckless Houthi attacks once again have tragic consequences,” warning that the Houthi attacks “threaten the environment and the decent livelihood of the Yemeni people.”

About a week ago, the Houthis targeted the ship Tutor in the Red Sea, amid international reports that it sank.

Since last November, the Houthis have continued their attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. However, the United States and Britain announced that these attacks threaten maritime navigation and international trade, and last January they began attacks on Houthi sites, who have continued to target American and British ships.