Washington (Union)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of a missile launcher and a drone boat in areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen. CENTCOM said in a statement on its account on the X platform that “US Central Command forces succeeded in the past 24 hours in destroying a missile launcher and a drone boat in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.”

The statement added that “CENTCOM forces were also able to destroy two Houthi drones in the Red Sea on the same day,” stressing that “these targets posed a clear and imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial vessels in the region.” It pointed out that this “reckless and dangerous behavior by the Houthis threatens regional stability and security.”

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean with missiles and drones.

On January 17, the United States announced the re-designation of the Houthi group as a terrorist group due to its attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and forces stationed in the region.