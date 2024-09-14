“The operation, which took place on August 29, targeted ISIS leaders and was intended to disrupt and degrade the group’s ability to plan, coordinate, and execute attacks against Iraqi civilians,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on its XN platform.

The operation resulted in the killing of 14 ISIS members, a lower number than the previously announced 15 killed before a review by US forces. Five US soldiers were also wounded, in addition to two others who were injured as a result of tripping and falling.

The CENTCOM statement identified the four leaders killed as Ahmed al-Ithawi, the leader of ISIS operations in Iraq; Abu Humam, who oversaw operations in western Iraq; Abu Ali al-Tunisi, who managed weapons development and manufacturing; and Shaker al-Issawi, who led the group’s military operations in western Iraq.

The statement quoted General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, as affirming the commitment to “defeating ISIS, which continues to threaten the United States, our allies, partners, and regional stability.”

The operation comes amid ongoing talks between Baghdad and Washington regarding the presence of coalition forces in Iraq.

Although Iraq has set a goal of complete withdrawal of coalition forces, no timetable has been announced for this withdrawal.

There are about 2,500 US troops stationed in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against ISIS.

CENTCOM previously announced the killing of an ISIS member on Wednesday in a raid in eastern Syria. The member was reportedly planting an improvised explosive device before he was targeted.

Coalition forces have been hit by dozens of drone and missile attacks in Iraq and Syria amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza since early October.

US forces carried out multiple retaliatory strikes against factions that targeted their bases in both countries.