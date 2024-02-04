Washington (agencies)

The US military command in the Middle East (Centcom) announced the implementation of a new strike, yesterday morning, against an anti-ship missile belonging to the Houthis, the day after an American and British bombing that targeted dozens of targets in Yemen. Centcom reported that its forces carried out the strike against the missile, which was “prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea,” after it was considered to “represent an imminent danger” to military and commercial ships in the region.

On January 12 and 22, American and British forces launched a series of strikes on military sites belonging to the Houthi group in Yemen. The US Army alone carries out strikes from time to time on missiles that it says are prepared for launch.

On the night of Saturday and Sunday, American and British strikes hit “36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen in response to the ongoing Houthi attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as warships crossing the Red Sea,” according to a statement by the United States, Britain and other countries that provided support for the strikes. The statement added, “These precise strikes aim to disrupt and weaken the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade.” The attack targeted “sites linked to Houthi deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, air defense systems, and radars,” according to the statement. Earlier on Saturday, US forces also separately launched strikes that destroyed 6 Houthi anti-ship missiles “that were prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea,” according to what Centcom announced. Centcom also announced on Saturday that US forces shot down 8 drones near Yemen the day before and destroyed four other drones before launching them.

In addition to the strikes, the United States has established a multinational maritime task force aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea, through which up to 12% of global trade passes.