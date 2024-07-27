Aden (Union)

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday that it had destroyed 6 Houthi drones in areas under their control in Yemen, in addition to destroying 3 Houthi drone boats off the coast of Yemen. CENTCOM explained in a statement issued yesterday that these drones and boats posed an imminent threat to US forces, coalition forces, and commercial ships in the region.

The United States and Britain attacked Houthi targets in the western Yemeni province of Hodeidah last Friday. According to media reports, coalition forces carried out at least five raids and bombed the international airport in the city of Hodeidah.

Since November last year, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. In response, the United States announced the formation of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protect ships in the Red Sea.

In another context, a fire broke out in one of the fuel tanks of the oil facilities in the port of Hodeidah yesterday, a week after the Israeli raids that targeted the port. Local sources told international media that Tank No. 38 (oil) in the oil facilities in the port of Hodeidah exploded and flames rose from it, two days after extinguishing the fires resulting from the attack last Saturday. On Saturday, Israeli aircraft launched several airstrikes on the port and its surroundings, in an operation that the Israeli army said was against Houthi military targets.

The bombing caused significant damage to the port and burned most of the fuel tanks, which remained on fire for five days before it was later announced that it had been extinguished.