The Alpha Centaurid Meteor Shower is a natural phenomenon that occurs every year from January 28 to February 21 and has its best time to observe them in the early morning of February 7 to 8. For it You will not need a telescope, but the sky is completely dark.

This morning you can see about four or five meteors per hour. These occur because the Earth passes through the remains of a comet’s tail, causing Meteoroids made of ice and dust that enter the atmosphere at high speed and end up catching fire and causing light. It is what is commonly known as shooting stars, although these bodies are not stars at all.

The most characteristic thing about Centaurids is that the meteor shower seems to always come from the same point, specifically, from the constellation Centaurus, the 9th largest in the entire Milky Way. The Meteor Shower will be visible from both hemispheres, but will be more likely to be seen in the southern hemisphere.

The Alpha Centaurids is not the brightest meteor shower and to see it it will be a good option to leave the big cities and find yourself in a more rural environment. Some such as the Quadrantids (in January) or the Perseids (in August) enjoy more fame and more chances of being seen.