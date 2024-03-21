Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/21/2024 – 10:45

Data from the 2022 Census, released this Thursday (21), show that 111.28 million people live close to the Brazilian coast, in a strip of territory that includes households located a maximum distance of 150 kilometers from the coast. This represents 54.8% of the total population in 2022 (203.08 million), according to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In relation to 2010, there was an increase of almost 5 million people, in absolute numbers (there were 106.37 million). However, the portion of the population living on the coast in relation to the total population decreased, as it was 55.8% at the time.

The same survey shows that 9.42 million people live on the border, that is, at a maximum distance of 150 kilometers from the limits of Brazilian territory. There are 4.6% of the Brazilian population living in this range. Part of the southern coast of Rio Grande do Sul and the northwest of Amapá are both on the coastal strip and on the border strip.

In absolute terms, there was an increase of 603 thousand people living in the border area. In relative terms, however, the proportion in relation to the total population remained at 4.6%.

The data is possible from the analysis of population and household data from each of the 452,388 sectors of the 2022 Census.

This is information on the total population and households, in addition to the type of household (whether it is private, collective, permanent, improvised, occupied or vacant).

Census tracts

Census sectors are territories delimited by IBGE that can be small areas of a neighborhood or large rural areas. It is the smallest geographic division of the 2022 Census, which is important not only for the institute's own planning but also for researchers and public managers.

This Thursday, only some preliminary data from the census sectors were released. This is because some are still undergoing adjustments that may result in changes to their limits. Consolidated data will only be released in the second half of the year.

The more than 452 thousand census sectors allow a more detailed look at the population and social indicators of the 10,670 districts and 643 sub-districts of the 5,568 Brazilian municipalities, in addition to the Federal District and Fernando de Noronha.

The data shows that the most populous census sector is the Papuda prison, in the Federal District, with 10,163 inhabitants. Brasília is also home to the sector with the largest number of homes: Condomínio Itapoã Parque, with 6,322 homes. The area with the highest average number of residents per household is Toricueije, in Barra do Garça (MT).

From these census sectors, it is possible to have information about specific areas within urban neighborhoods or rural areas, such as, for example, how many people live close to hospitals, schools, shopping centers or even in areas subject to natural disasters.

“During the Census, in 2023, there was a natural disaster in the Vila Sahy community, in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. On that occasion, IBGE contributed information on the population and households in that region, as a way of helping the Public Authorities identify victims there,” said IBGE researcher Raphael Moraes.

According to another IBGE researcher, Fernando Damasco, since the 1940 Census the institute has been expanding the number of census sectors. That year, for example, there were only 32 thousand sectors.

“Among the 2000 Census [quando havia 215.860 setores] and the 2022 Census, we have effectively doubled the number of tracts. From 2010 to 2022, we created 135,764 new census tracts. This is representative of the intensification of household production in the country, but it also demonstrates a trajectory of refinement and conceptual improvement of our mapping work. And this provides a much greater geographic differentiation of information.”

He highlights that the 2022 Census presented a series of improvements and improvements in the delimitation of census sectors. “Firstly, we began to intensively use high-resolution orbital imaging services, we implemented the use of georeferenced administrative records from various sources. This allowed us to arrive at the collection operation with very refined knowledge of the territory. This has gains in terms of coverage and quality of information.”