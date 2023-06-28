Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/28/2023 – 12:10

Share



The census takers who worked on the 2022 Demographic Census effectively counted 195,098,672 inhabitants in the country, out of a population estimated at 203,062,512. The remaining 7.964 million were obtained via imputed data, treated statistically, informed this Wednesday, 28, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The imputation reflects an average non-response rate of 4.23% of households in the country. The refusal rate was 1.38%.

There was greater difficulty in obtaining collections in urban concentrations, especially in high-income neighborhoods such as Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, Moema and Consolação, in São Paulo, and Boa Viagem, in Recife, said Cimar Azeredo, interim president of the IBGE .

“In these places we had a hard time for the population to play their role as citizens. And it wasn’t a lack of opportunity”, stressed Azeredo.

According to him, a group of specialists external to the institute is working together with the IBGE demographers to soon release a report evaluating the census operation.

“The smaller the imputation, the more precision we will have for thematic analysis. Not for the total population, for the total population we have complete control”, guaranteed Azeredo. “This coverage is very consistent. If we look at São Paulo, the non-response process is more concentrated in urban areas, in high-income areas, or in perhaps inaccessible favelas. But, in general, we are quite happy with this 8% (non-response in SP), especially in a post-pandemic census.”

In the State of São Paulo, the most populous in the country, the non-response rate reached 8.11% of households. The refusal rate was 2.34%. This means that, in the population of 44,420,459 in the State of São Paulo, 40,993,056 had information collected and 3,427,403 were imputed.

In the ranking of 20 municipalities with the highest non-response rates, all were from São Paulo. Santana de Parnaíba topped the list, with 16.8% non-response, followed by Itaquaquecetuba (15.7%) and Ribeirão Preto (14.3%).

“The census starts on August 1st, and we were already in the middle of an election campaign. In an extremely polarized election, I don’t think anyone has any doubts about that. So sometimes we were not attended to because we were the government, and at other times we were not attended to because of the criticisms that were made at the time by the President of the Republic (Jair Bolsonaro) to the IBGE, especially regarding the unemployment rate. So that somehow has an impact”, reported Cimar Azeredo.

The state with the lowest non-response rate was Paraíba, 1.61%, and only 0.57% of refusals.

By way of comparison, the IBGE also recalls that the refusal rate of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) was 2.21% in the first quarter of 2023, considerably higher than that of the Census.























