Census | 10 million people disappeared from Brazil’s population

Brazil’s population was measured to be lower than predicted, when the latest census reported the country’s population at 203.1 million.

in Brazil was surprised on Wednesday when the census, postponed for two years, revealed that the country’s population is 10 million less than expected.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

In Brazil, the census is done every 10 years, when enumerators go door-to-door around the country, from the rainforests to the favelas of big cities.

However, the 2020 census was postponed by two years due to the corona pandemic and lack of funding.

Last the census is therefore from 2010, and then the country’s annual population growth was more than double compared to the current measured 0.52 percent. In fact, based on a recent census, Brazil’s population growth has been the lowest in history during the most recent measurement period.

The first census was conducted more than 150 years ago in 1872.

According to a forecast prepared by the Brazilian statistical authorities, the population was expected to be around 213.3 million in 2021. However, the population measured in August last year was only 203.1 million.

Despite the drop of 10 million people, Brazil remains the most populous country in Latin America, and in world statistics the country also holds seventh place.

The largest cities in Brazil are São Paulo (11.5 million inhabitants), Rio de Janeiro (6.2 million inhabitants) and the capital Brasília (2.8 million inhabitants).