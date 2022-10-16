“They promote mental illness and self-harm” and “indoctrinate children.” These are the thoughts of the thousand Dearborn parentsMichigan, who came together to carry out a new crusade against books in American schools and ask the school district to censor texts that address LGBT issues. But they didn’t just limit themselves to this: they accused homosexual people of being “pedophiles and slimy” and equated gay lifestyles with zoophilia.

As reported by the Guardian, it is not the first time that books dedicated to certain themes have been targeted by the ultra-conservatives. What is striking in this affair is that to ban the texts they are Radical Christians and Muslims of the city coalesced, usually on opposite sides. In Dearborn, which has always been Democratic at the polls, 47% of the population is Arab-American, a component that has often been targeted by the American right. But politics has nothing to do with this campaign. “This has nothing to do with Trump,” said Hassan Anoun, one of the parents who embarked on the crusade. “We don’t want our kids to be exposed to all of this. These books must be banned. ‘

Unfortunately, this opinion is also widespread in the rest of the United States. According to a recent American Library Association report (ALA) are about 1,650 texts questioned this yearbetween January and August, more than the 2021 total. “The unprecedented number of protests we are witnessing this year reflects coordinated efforts at the national level to silence marginalized or historically underrepresented voices and deprive us all – in particular young people – the possibility of exploring a world that goes beyond the boundaries of personal experience, ”said ALA President Lessa Kananiʻopua Pelayo-Lozada.

The disputes generally concern books on race and sexuality: about a third of those identified by the ALA contain prominent LGBT themes or characters. And it was precisely on these that Dearborn’s parents lashed out, whose meeting was anything but peaceful. Gusts of insults they came from both sides, with supporters of the cause offending gays and telling those who opposed the ban to sit down and shut up.

According to some parents and teachers in the district, “political groups outside the community are fomenting hatred.” Republicans see what happened as an opportunity to campaign. Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Republican Party of Michigan, earlier this week he tweeted: “Democrats have a big problem. Over 800 Muslim and Christian parents showed up to protest the sexualization of their children in schools Dearborn public! “

Also there Republican candidate for the post of Secretary of State of Michigan Kristina Karamoconsidered an extremist, during the meeting in Dearborn, she admonished the school board for having “sexualized” children, while Matthew DePernocandidate supported by Trump As Michigan Attorney General, he said current Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel “wants to put a drag queen in every class.”

After these interventions, at the end of the meeting, a resident of the city named Jackson Wagner stood up and said he was gay: “The far right in this country despises us all. Dearborn should be a city where everyone knows they are safe, loved and supported, ”she concluded. But he didn’t even finish speaking in time that he was confronted by a man, then sent back to his post by the police.