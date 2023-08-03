When Paul IV invented the Banned Books Index, Back in the year 1559, his objective was to erase from the conscience of Catholics everything that was Protestant: all books and all authors. Those were great projects: it was not only a matter of protecting the earthly life of the faithful around the world, but also their eternal life, since reading bad books could condemn a soul to hell. The Spanish Inquisition, which had its own ideas about the risks of the soul, included Jewish or Judaizing books on the list (of course: we do not remember Paul IV only for the creation of the Index, but for having locked up the Jews of Rome in a ghetto), but he also noted with enviable clairvoyance the danger contained in a book like The Lazarillo de Tormesthat machine to destroy hierarchies, and its American chapter saw the same or something very similar in the Quixotewhich after it was banned ended up reaching the colonies —Irving Leonard tells us, I think— smuggled between wine barrels.

Ah, what those times: it was about preserving everything that was sacred in societies, defending them from the subversion of the values ​​that gave them structure and solidity, freeing them from the plagues of doubt, uncertainty and disbelief. In short, it was about protecting these societies in spiritual crisis from the heresies that reared their heads everywhere, always with the invaluable complicity of the printing press, that ill-fated device that seemed to work only for the Reformation and that launched into the world, daily, more dangers than a poor helpless censor of limited time and finite attention could control. You have to be very insensitive not to feel sympathy for these poor men who have to face an unusual profusion of new books, constantly pouring out from all corners of Europe, often written in a language that everyone who reads could read. How to supply to censor them?

It was impossible. Those books —think of Copernicus or Galileo, to give two obvious examples— that tried to imagine a new world, or that presented a radically different version of the world from the one that the powers had managed to impose after centuries of effort, were not only too many but too complex. One of several voices Terra Nostra, the novel by Carlos Fuentes, eloquently explains what the Inquisition would have liked: “Make an investigation of everyone, until everyone is afraid to even hear and speak to each other; captivate the understanding to the things of Faith; and, finally, here and there, silence must be imposed on everyone, because by the slightest loophole pretexted by science or poetry, heterodoxies, errors, Judaic, Arabic and idolatrous flaws slip in.” Something was achieved, of course: fear was achieved, silence was achieved, denunciation was achieved, the burning of books and sometimes the burning of their authors was achieved (which was, of course, a proven effective way of preventing the publication of future books).

I remembered all this recently, during a trip through the southern United States, seeing how the forces of censorship flourish again everywhere. But with a different twist: because censorship is no longer what it used to be. The United States, which for many years took freedom of expression further than any modern democracy, is today a contradictory society, sunk in implausible culture wars, where forms of censorship that recently seemed impossible to us, or that we would have judged impossible in the light of of the vaunted First Amendment to their Constitution, appear to be in better health than ever. In the State of South Carolina, I have learned, a student denounced the autobiography of Ta-Nehisi Coates on the grounds that it made him feel ashamed of being Caucasian: and the school’s response was to ban the book. A Tennessee college banned mausArt Spiegelman’s graphic novel, accusing it of including sexually explicit material because there is a cartoon showing a naked woman in the bathtub: and the fact that the woman had just committed suicide did not serve as mitigation.

(In a certain sense, I do not find it gratuitous that Salman Rushdie, who was threatened with death more than 30 years ago by a powerful censorship regime, who lived under protection until the authorities considered that the threat had passed, that he even came to believe with good reasons that his absurd sentence had been commuted, he was attacked now and not 10 or 15 years ago: in those times that already seem distant to us because the climate was so different, but that is perhaps the subject of another column ).

The question is whether this strange climate of contemporary censorship —coming from different political sides and supported by different justifications: social networks, even if they are not made of paper, can withstand everything— can be contagious as everything is contagious in our hyperconnected world. It would seem difficult to me that the trends of the Trumpist right end up in Spain, for example, despite the fact that the authorities of Valdemorillo have canceled a few weeks ago a staging of Orlando. You already know it: Virginia Woolf’s novel that was already censored by Francoism miscounted 80 years ago, when a bookstore tried to import a thousand copies of those published by Victoria Ocampo in her legendary publishing house in Buenos Aires. Franco’s censorship did not give any explanation, beyond one word, “suspended”, written in the censor’s red pencil; but then as now the themes of the novel were uncomfortable, in which a character changes gender with the passage of time and reincarnations, and sexual identity is discussed in indirect ways and with something that must be called audacity. Why has the play been canceled in days past? There are no clear explanations, but the feeling of deja vu.

The problem with censorship —apart from the incalculable damage it does to the circulation of ideas, to the exercise of freedoms won hard for years and, in general, to the health of any democracy— is how ridiculous it looks. It is very difficult for us not to find the Francoist censor who 60 years ago received The city and the Dogs, a novel by a young Peruvian, and considered it unacceptable that a fictional military man had a “whale’s belly” and that a chaplain frequented “brothels,” but he readily accepted that the chaplain frequented “brothels” and that the military man had a “whale’s belly.” cetacean”; And the decision of the editors of Roald Dahl and Agatha Christie and Ian Fleming, who a few months ago embarked on a crusade for political correctness, is no less ridiculous, even though it is taken by private companies of a democracy and not by the public bodies of a dictatorship. especially silly: changing words and expressions and even entire scenes to strip the fictions of anything that might be offensive. Offensive for whom? That is the most difficult question: because anyone can feel offended by anything.

And with that infallible argument —that of not offending anything or anyone: neither the morality of a country nor the sensibilities of an individual— they want to achieve, for different reasons, more or less the same thing.

And then they say you can’t go back in time.

