D.he Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has accused the ARD correspondent Nikolaus Neumaier of censorship in the style of the Nazi propaganda paper “Der Stürmer” because of a report on the threat to media freedom in Slovenia. The editor-in-chief of Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Christian Nitsche, rejected Jansa’s statements as “maliciously defamatory”.

On March 31st, the ARD “Tagesthemen” broadcast a contribution from Neumeier about freedom of the press in Slovenia. In it, journalists from the Slovenian public broadcaster RTV stated that Jansa was using Twitter in a manner similar to that of the former American President Donald Trump and that he was attacking non-governmental media. The RTV director Natalija Gorscak expressed the fear that Jansa wanted to turn the independent broadcaster into a state broadcaster.

Jansa then tweeted on Wednesday: “Mr. @NikNeumaier, unfortunately you have carried out a censorship in the style of #PRAVDA or # DerStürmer. In the literal sense. By excluding almost everyone from your report who did not agree with your one-sided agenda. ”The“ Pravda ”was the central organ of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the“ Stürmer ”was an anti-Jewish, Nazi-oriented weekly newspaper.

Not the first thing

However, Jansa’s government spokesman Uros Urbanija himself had a say in the “Issues of the Day” contribution. He had rejected the critical statements and stated that 90 percent of the Slovenian media were “left and against the government”. When a journalist asserts false facts “we need to act urgently”.

BR editor-in-chief Nitsche called Jansa’s allegations on Thursday therefore “completely unfounded”. “The unacceptable comparison of history is also an attempt to discredit independent journalism,” he said.

Jansa has already quarreled with journalists several times. Because of his numerous tweets, he was nicknamed “Marsal Tweeto”. The play on words is reminiscent of the ruler Josip Broz Tito, who ruled socialist Yugoslavia from 1945 to 1980 and in 1943 assumed the rank of marshal as leader of the partisans.