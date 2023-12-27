Sabah Khodir is an Egyptian-American writer and activist based in Cairo with more than 33,000 followers on her Instagram profile, where she combines posts about her work and life with political content. On average, she explains, about 7,000 people watch her stories, a figure that sometimes rises to 12,000. But since Israel launched the latest military offensive in Gaza and Khodir began to publish more about the situation in Palestine and express her solidarity, her views barely reach a hundred. “This is a recurring problem, it is not something new,” she slips. “And it only happens with Palestine.”

Like Khodir, many users of Instagram and Facebook, owned by Meta, and dozens of rights and civil society organizations denounce that in recent weeks these platforms have been disproportionately censoring content and accounts in support of Palestine without compelling reasons. . Among the main forms that the practice takes are limitations on the visibility of this type of publications and users, as well as their restriction, suspension and elimination; and restrictions on the use of some functions of these platforms.

This management of social networks, to which many in the region turn to inform themselves given the widespread perception that a pro-Israeli narrative of events prevails in the major Western media, has once again put its moderation policies and practices In the spotlight. And it also generates criticism because it limits access to information and the freedom of expression and political participation of users. “If it is about Palestine in particular, [la visibilidad de mi contenido] It is always much less. My profile has been attacked [anteriormente] for reporting sexual predators and yet I have never been restrained; only when it comes to Palestine,” Khodir notes.

From the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza until the end of November, Human Rights Watch identified more than 1,000 cases of censorship of content posted on Facebook and Instagram by Palestinians and their supporters from more than 60 countries, although it noted that the total number It is much older. The 7amleh center for the advancement of social media in the Arab world has also documented hundreds of cases.

Among the most notable is the suspension of the Quds News Network on Facebook, where it had almost 10 million followers, according to 7amleh, and the temporary suspension on Instagram of Eye on Palestine, with 6 million followers. Faced with this pattern, 90 human rights and civil society groups from around the world They already denounced discrimination on October 13 and the disproportionate censorship of Palestinian content

An Egyptian researcher in critical artificial intelligence studies, who prefers not to publish her name due to the sensitivity of the topic, explains that this large-scale practice is possible because, in addition to human reviewers, large social platforms have a highly automated process. text recognition, machine learning techniques, computer vision and deep learning programs that allow them to identify all types of content that violate their moderation policies.

“What is problematic is determining what constitutes incitement to hate, anti-Semitism, terrorism and advocacy of terrorism, because it is an inherently subjective act,” he says. In the case of Palestine, he adds, “there have been occasions when there has been confusion between pro-Palestinian and solidarity slogans and slogans that are considered affinity or condonation of Hamas violence,” which makes it difficult to achieve “a balance between freedom of expression and comply with content moderation policies.”

Fight the algorithm

Responding to criticism, Meta declared on October 13 that it had formed an operations center, with Hebrew and Arabic speakers, to respond to the crisis, and admitted that, due to the increase in reported content, some were “removed by mistake”. The company noted that they had removed or flagged almost 800,000 pieces of content between October 7 and 10, although it did not detail how much was in Hebrew and how much was in Arabic, and stated that during those days it removed seven times more content a day for violating its privacy policy. dangerous organizations and individuals, which has been criticized in the past for disproportionately affecting Palestinians. It also blocked hashtags whose content violated its rules and lowered the threshold at which it does not recommend certain content. In another statement, Meta denied that he was “deliberately” suppressing a voice. EL PAÍS has contacted Meta, but has not received a response at the time of this publication.

“They always allege that there are what they call errors or technical glitches, but they always end up resulting in discrimination, censorship and silencing of not only Palestinian voices, but also citizens around the world who advocate for the protection of Palestinian human rights. and in solidarity with Palestine,” says Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal, head of political advocacy in the EU at 7amleh.

An external report on Meta's handling of its platforms in the May 2021 Israeli military offensive on Gaza concluded that its actions appeared to have had “an adverse impact on the human rights of Palestinian users” and their ability to share information. It also noted that Arabic content was more susceptible to being removed by mistake, and that rates of active detection of potentially infringing content in Arabic were higher than in Hebrew. It also identified unintentional biases in which its policy and practice most affected the rights of Palestinian and Arab users.

hate speech

A separate case is the former Twitter, now fact of doing so and regardless of their credibility and who manages them. X is also receiving criticism for its lack of control over hate content. Since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, 7amleh has recorded more than 2.5 million violent posts in Hebrew on X, a prevalence it attributes to the fact that the company lacks a Hebrew classifier to more effectively moderate this content.

On October 10, Palestinians. The company's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, published a letter to EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton the next day explaining that they had removed hundreds of accounts affiliated with Hamas, but did not mention any other cases. . She also recalled that its rules prohibit, among others, content that threatens to “damage civilian homes and shelters or infrastructure essential for daily, civil or commercial activities,” but its application in the case of senior Israeli officials is unclear.

“On Twitter they are allowing, under the banner of freedom of expression, incredible amounts of hate speech and violent speech, which come from authorities as well.” [israelíes] and many times they are accompanied by misinformation,” says Domínguez.

The Egyptian researcher and Domínguez also note that this disproportionality occurs in a context of great asymmetry of power between social platforms and their users, and between Palestinians—and those who express their solidarity—and Israelis. For example, on October 19, the cyber department of the Israeli Prosecutor's Office reported that it had reported more than 6,200 content on social networks, and assured that around 90% of its requests to Meta platforms had been accepted.

