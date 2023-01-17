The world is very wide and each place, according to its governments and regulations, has particular restrictions, and whether it is due to gambling, nudity, extreme violence and even references to religious or social issues, the contents of entertainment they get banned. On this occasion, before the second season of a new anime is that a country decided that it will be prohibited. That’s right, its distribution will not be allowed in physical format.

Demon Lord Omega It is an anime that will not arrive in Australia in physical format, it is strictly prohibited. This was announced now that its second season is at the door. The first installment of the series came out in 2018 and at that time received a rating of MA 15+ – this refers to “strong sexual themes” -. However, at this time it was completely ruled out as content for Australia.

Anime with excessive violence, nudity and blood They are the ones that are mostly banned or censored in different countries and distribution platforms around the world. One question is what they propose and another is the degree to which they do so, in addition to the audience to which they are addressed. But we know that they always reach more than that, that’s why you have to take precautions, that’s why governments regulate content.

Nevertheless, It is not the only title that is banned around the worldin fact, high school dxd It was also banned in New Zealand, Pokemon was banned in Saudi Arabia as well as Death Note Y Attack on Titan they are in China and Russia.

What is the anime about Demon Lord Omega?

Takuma Sakamoto is a player of Cross Reverie, an MMORPG. One day he is summoned within the game to be a slave to a couple of girls, however, he will use his reflection ability and they will be the ones at his mercy.

We will have a slightly risqué adventure anime.

