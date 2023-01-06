In a new attack on freedom of expression, Google is requiring applications to read manga, manwha or comics to remove explicit content from the Google Play Store.

One affected is INKR Comics, which many readers use to read Korean comics. Who revealed this story is the company behind this software in a statement that it shared on its own website.

According to INKR, Google asked it to remove this type of adult content from its mobile app and other Android-based devices.

We recommend: Google would pay Activision and Riot not to remove their app stores.

That is why since January 4 of this year this program stopped showing it. Despite the above, the web versions of the manwha do not have any alteration.

But those who usually read them point out that the panels are too long so they are not very comfortable to read.

Font: INKR Comics.

The case of INKR Comics is not something isolated. Other applications, such as Lezhin Comics, which is also used to read manwha, suffered from the same demands from Google, and this applies to manga, such as Shonen Jump.

Although in the case of the latter, it does not handle erotic stories as such, it does have some panels that are not appropriate for the entire audience. So what happens in the Apple App Store is now being repeated with Google.

What are the advantages of reading manga with explicit content in INKR Comics via the web?

In the case of INKR Comics, the company decided to give advantages and extras to those who read its catalog of manga, manwha and comics through a browser instead of doing so in the Android application in the Google Play Store.

Among them having full access to the catalog of explicit content, the option to unlock multiple chapters, massive discount for members and gift coins. This is how he intends to make up for what happened.

Font: INKR Comics.

Likewise, until January 10 the subscription cost of INKR Comics is $29.94 dollars ($579.11 Mexican pesos) instead of $59.88 which is the regular one.

Certainly, Google has the right to impose limits on the content in its store. But these actions border on a violation of freedom of expression. Yes, erotic expressions are also protected and it is something approved by the legislature of several countries.

In addition to INKR Comics we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.