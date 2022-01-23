Among the anime that premiered in this year’s winter season is Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru, also known as My Dress Up Darling.

It is a new production of CloverWorks, which is available outside of Japan in both Crunchyroll What Funimation.

It only takes three episodes but has caught the attention of fans around the world. But those watching from South Korea face a problem.

Censorship attacks a Japanese production again

What happens is that in the second episode of the anime, Korean fans discovered that the responsible television station censored some sequences. Specifically, those where it appears Marin Kitagawa in a bathing suit

When the lower part of her body appears, it is censored with a circular figure that blurs what is seen. It’s not a black patch, which is quite common, but it is quite annoying to see in this installment of the series.

Shizuku-Tan walked out of Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo suru in a flirty cosplay

The point is that Marine does not appear nude or anything like that in this episode of Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru. She wears a bikini to make things easier for Wakana Gojō, co-star of the story.

He is a traditional Japanese doll maker and agreed to help her make a costume for cosplay. That’s why you need to take measurements for her to create a custom outfit. For that gojo Use a tape measure.

Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru is a winter premiere

Of course, the angles in which the shots are handled in the anime are not for all audiences. But there is nothing on the level of a ecchi or hentai. Perhaps someone in South Korea thought it was inappropriate to display the content as is.

That’s why he ordered the censorship of this episode. Although it is obvious that the problem has to do with the lower part of Marin Kitagawa and not so much with her bust, which is clearly shown.

It’s a shame that fans of Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru in South Korea suffer from this annoying censorship. At least in the third episode of the anime it seems unlikely that he will reappear and all because there are no similar scenes.

But who knows what the next episodes hold. At least in this case neither Crunchyroll neither Funimation They fell into this practice. In the meantime, it only remains to enjoy what remains of the series.

