Many fans always hope that the anime in the West will be the same as the one broadcast in Japan, but there are times when companies must censor or modify their content. That’s what happened recently to the anime of Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister!

This series is one of the winter season premieres this year and is currently in its sixth episode. The fact is that some viewers who had access to the Japanese version noticed something peculiar.

There are sequences in this animated adaptation where one of the characters is getting dressed and her bust comes out. That happens in the sixth episode, ‘Mahiro Goes Back to Middle School’which had its premiere on February 9.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: Experts confirm whether dinosaur food is edible or not.

In the screenshots that appear in this note you can see the differences between the original Japanese broadcast and the version that reached the video-on-demand service for the West.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

It is necessary to point out that Crunchyroll, which streams the anime of Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister!, is not responsible for this censorship. In this case it was the work of the studio in charge, Studio Bind.

The committee behind the series should have required him to create a version for Japanese TV and another for outside of Japan. As the story takes place in middle school, a school that takes two years of elementary school and two years of high school, this modification is understandable.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

What is the Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister! anime about?

the anime of Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister! is the story of Mahiro Oyama, a manga and anime fan who falls into the otaku category, who lives with his younger sister, Mihari.

The latter has a privileged mind, and is quite a scientist in her own right. So one day Mahiro wakes up… turned into a woman!

All because his sister decided to do an experiment on him and it ended up this way. At first he is extremely shocked.

Fountain: Studio Bind.

While his sister finds a way to return him to his original state, Mahiro must deal with what happened. He now has to learn to live as a woman at the same time that he must make friends at his new school.

This anime is of the comedy genre but it has some embarrassing moments. It is for the same reason that it has attracted the attention of fans of Japanese animation. Its end is scheduled for the end of March.

In addition to Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister! we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.