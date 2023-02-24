The Chinese government is very sensitive about the content of video games available in its territory. That is why it is not uncommon for the same developers to modify their creations to the degree of censorship, and that happened with Azur Lane.

That came out with one of the new characters in this title, HMS Implacable, which is based on two British aircraft carriers from World War II and takes on the appearance of a beautiful blonde woman.

In the original design of HMS Implacable, she appears dressed very lightly and with a neckline that highlights her large bust. At least that’s what she looks like in-game in almost everyone except China.

We recommend: Asylums in China are creating a whole generation of gamer grandparents.

In the case of this country, the Chinese version of this title has an edition quite crude. At the height of the breasts there is a kind of whirlpool or vortex of light that covers them completely. It is a very evident case of censorship in Azur Lane.

Fountain: Otakumu.

The censorship of HMS Implacable not only applies to his general appearance but also to his alternate version as an office worker, although in this case it is not as severe.

In the uncensored image, the pantyhose she is wearing allows us to appreciate her white panties. But in the one that is, said part is darkened so that it is not so visible.

Curiously, the neckline is not modified in either of the two versions and therefore causes strangeness.

Fountain: Otakumu.

What is Azur Lane, the victim of censorship?

Azur Lane It is a game developed by Chinese studios, Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi, so the censorship of its characters is something that happens from time to time.

The original mobile version has been available on iOS and Android since 2017 and belongs to the shoot ’em ups genre.

This proposal plays with the idea of ​​a World War II alternate timeline with battleships turned into girls.

Fountain: Otakumu.

That is to say, they are anthropomorphic representations of ancient ships from various countries of the world. The success of the original video game was so great that it has even reached other media such as the world of manga and anime.

It also has its own version for PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The responsible companies know very well how to handle separate versions of the original title, one for the world market and one for China.

In addition to Azur Lane We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.