D.he German publisher of Disney Comics, Egmont (formerly Ehapa), now also publishes Carl Barks’ work in the “Funny paperback” format. I was somewhat amazed when I read the story “Glück im Unglück” in number 10 of the new series in format. In the canoe competition between Donald Duck and Gustav Gans, a person has to be rescued from the water, and as such a fat pig has made himself available. Here he is called “Mr. Fridolin Freundlich”. Friendly? Yes, kindly. Donald even goes into the name in his mind: “If I pull this joyful Freundlich into my canoe, it’ll capsize smoothly.” That’s right, but the punch line will now also capsize smoothly. When Gustav is supposed to solve the task, which naturally succeeds, the name is repeated. So no coincidence, no misprint. What has happened there?

I got to know the fat dumpling, which is actually not to be recovered, who mimes the drowning man, in 1969 in “The Greatest Stories of Donald Duck” No. 16, under the German name it had had since the “Mickey Mouse” first edition of 1956: Mr. Fridolin Freudenfett ”. It fits the person so greasily (and the American original from “Walt Disney’s Comics and Stories” No. 179 from 1954: Porcmuscle J. Hamfat) that I remembered it forever. Of course it is also in the directory of all residents of Duckburg appearing at Barks, some of whom were additionally named by Erika Fuchs, that Johnny A. Grote 1997 at Ehapa, together with Rosita Rührschneck, Lulu Lobedanz, Prunella Pustekuchen and all the others. Real people now use Fridolin joy fat as a Nickname in social media and in the business world.