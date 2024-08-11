Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/08/2024 – 18:17

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), reported in a note, late afternoon this Sunday (11), that it is expected to finish work on Monday (12) at the crash site of the aircraft operated by Voepass Linhas Aéreas, in Vinhedo (SP).

Removal of the aircraft

According to the Brazilian Aeronautical Code (CBA) and the rules of the Aeronautical Command System, after authorization by the Investigator-in-Charge of Cenipa and the person responsible for the police investigation, the removal of the aircraft from the location will be the responsibility of the aircraft operator.

In this case, Voepass must provide and pay for the cleaning of the site, goods and debris in order to avoid damage to nature, safety, health, or private property in the Recanto Florido residential condominium, where the plane crashed, or damage to the community.

Investigation

In a press conference this Sunday, the head of Cenipa, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, informed that after the conclusion of the Initial Action, the investigation will advance to the Data Analysis phase.

In this next stage, activities related to flight, the operational environment and human factors will be examined, as well as a study of components, equipment, systems, infrastructure, among others.