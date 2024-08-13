The request was made after a serious incident involving an ATR-72 involving icing in 2013; the model is the same as the one that crashed on Sunday

THE Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) recommended reinforcing training for ATR aircraft pilots on flights in icing conditions in a 2021 report. The guidance was given to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) after a serious incident involving the loss of control of a model aircraft in 2013. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 3 MB).

The episode occurred with an ATR-72, the same model that crashed in Vinhedo (SP) on the 6ththe fair (9.Aug.2024). The condition of the incident is also similar to that of the Voepass plane crash that left 62 dead. In the 2013 case, there were no injuries.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2013, on a Trip Linhas Aéreas flight. The company ceased operations that same year, when it was incorporated by Blue. The plane took off from Maceió International Airport (AL), at 9:10 pm, bound for Salvador International Airport (BA).

According to the Cenipa report, the crew lost control of the plane, a PP-PTU, model ATR-72-212A, near Esplanada, in the interior of Bahia, at around 9:42 p.m. It was flying over an area of ​​ice accumulation with the de-icing system deactivated.

The plane experienced a rapid change in speed followed by a 5,000-foot drop – from 16,000 feet to 11,000 feet. The pilot declared an emergency and took manual control. The plane landed safely at the airport in the capital of Bahia. None of the 58 passengers and 4 crew members were injured.

Cenipa indicated the following as contributing factors to the incident:

application of inappropriate commands by pilots;

adverse weather conditions;

confusion in communication in the cockpit between pilots and co-pilots;

inadequate assessment by the crew of the operating parameters of the aircraft’s “anti-icing” system;

inaccurate perception of the impact of icing conditions on air operations; and

error in the pilots’ decision-making process.

Once the investigation was completed, Cenipa recommended to Anac:

working with ATR aircraft airlines to ensure that operators provide sufficient theoretical, simulated and practical training so that crews acquire the knowledge and develop the skills necessary to recognize and perform appropriate actions on a flight under icing conditions; and

working with ATR aircraft operators to ensure that they implement the UPRT (Abnormal Behavior Prevention and Recovery Training) philosophy in the airline’s operating manual and associated training.

Flight 2283

The Voepass ATR-72 turboprop was on flight 2283, which was traveling from Cascavel, Paraná, to Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo. It took off with 62 people, including 4 crew members, and crashed shortly after 1:20 p.m. in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, 70 km from the flight’s destination. There were no survivors.. It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

The data from the black box of the ATR-72 aircraft, owned by Voepass, was extracted on Sunday (11 August), including audio recordings of conversations in the cockpit in the final minutes of flight 2283. However, the authorities responsible for the investigation will not release information to the public before 30 days.

According to initial information from the Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the plane was in regular condition.

The airline stated “deep pain” by the accident. “The Voepass Linhas Aéreas team continues to direct its efforts to unrestrictedly support the families of the victims, in order to provide not only operational structure, but also comfort and solidarity, in addition to contributing to the investigations with the competent authorities”published in a note.

