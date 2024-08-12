Head of the body that analyzes data from Voepass’ ATR 72, Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, says that time is needed to have a complete idea of ​​what happened; he does not explain, however, why the immediate release of audio recordings between pilots about technical issues would harm the investigation

The data from the black box of the ATR-72 plane, from Voepass, which crashed on Friday (9.Aug.2024), was successfully extracted this Sunday (11.Aug), including the audios with the conversations in the cockpit in the final minutes of flight 2283. But the authorities responsible for the investigations do not want to release information to the public before 30 days.

The deadline was determined by Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) agency responsible for investigating aircraft accidents, to present the preliminary report on the case.

Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, head of Cenipa, said that the deadline is necessary because of the large amount of data to be analyzed.

When asked about the possibility of releasing only the final audios, to clarify to society and family members what happened in the moments before the crash, Moreno said that this could break the pilots’ personal confidentiality, “generating potential constraints that could progress to legal proceedings“The brigadier did not explain how this could harm the investigations.

The head of Cenipa also stated that the disclosure “may cause additional suffering to family members”. He did not explain why he could not disclose only technical conversations about the flight, eliminating any content other than that that could displease relatives of the victims. For the brigadier, however, there would be “emotional impact” and the audios could “be very distressing, especially for the families of the victims”.

Moreno also said that the recordings could “generate speculation”. But he did not say what they would be or why they would hinder those responsible for analyzing the causes of the accident.

The brigadier also explained that “the information contained in the recorders [as conversas entre os pilotos] are used to improve flight safety”. And he added: “Public disclosure may compromise the implementation of changes needed to correct unsafe conditions”. It is not clear from the argument, however, to what extent disclosing what the pilots said could prevent authorities from taking measures to improve flight safety.

The head of Cenipa said that the decision to maintain secrecy complies with the Brazilian Aeronautical Code and Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, enacted by decree in Brazil 1946. Annex 13 states this: “The sole purpose of accident or incident investigation shall be the prevention of future accidents and incidents. The purpose of such activity shall not be to determine fault or liability.”.

Despite Moreno’s explanations, it is common for cockpit recordings to be made public shortly after plane crashes. This is done to provide some satisfaction and comfort to the victims’ families, who demand more concrete information about the accident. This has been done before the investigations are concluded, without any criticism of harm to what is being investigated. Nor have there been any complaints that the privacy of those involved has been violated.

TAM FLIGHT 3054

On July 17, 2007, the Airbus A320, flight 3054, of TAM, crashed. The plane was unable to brake when landing in São Paulo. All 187 people on board died. The main content of the audio recordings was revealed to the media before the end of July.

This was crucial to make it clear what had happened: the right engine control lever was held in an accelerated position. It should have been in neutral, like the other lever.

The full content of the audios was copied onto a CD and sent to the Chamber of Deputies less than 1 month after the accident: on July 31, 2007. On August 9, 2007, the deputies of the CPI of the Air Crisis listened to the dialogues.

The data was delivered by the Air Force to the Chamber under confidentiality. The content of the audios ended up being released to the media, which revealed the contents on August 1, 2007. There was no criticism of harm to the investigations. The information was journalistically relevant and of public interest.