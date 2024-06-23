Chihuahua.- In the presence of directors from the various academic units of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, the packages containing the results of the Ceneval exam, which was administered on June 14, were delivered.

In this period, 9,517 candidates applied to enter the various bachelor’s and engineering degrees offered by the UACH.

Teacher Martha Lorena Mier Calderón, academic director of the UACH, mentioned that to ensure that the processes are carried out with total transparency, the assistant notary Ana Luisa Herrera Lazo from the Public Notary Office number 13 attended, and also highlighted that the application was monitored by the National Evaluation Center for Higher Education.

It is important to mention that to continue with the registration process and verify their status, applicants must access the page: results.uach.mx where they are asked to enter with the registration code that comes on their file in order to know the scores obtained. in your evaluation. Once your status is verified,

The list of those accepted was published through its page: results. uach.mx

They will obtain data such as your previously assigned registration number, username, as well as your email password.

It should be noted that 100% of the educational programs have been redesigned, so this generation of students will enter with new study plans, as well as the English leveling process, with the objective that they have the same tools and conditions in the use of a second language.

Let us remember that applicants who did not have the opportunity to enter the desired academic program have the option of approaching the university to learn about the alternatives offered in other faculties.

According to the 2024 school calendar, new students must submit their documents on the indicated day and time during the period from July 31 to August 2, while the start of courses for all students will be on the 12th of August. same month.